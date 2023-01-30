Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street over the weekend.

Amarillo Police Department said about 12:32 a.m. on Saturday night, police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Southwest 34th Avenue.

Officials said a 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell was riding southbound on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection.

He failed to stay in a single lane, causing the motorcycle to strike the center concrete median.

He was not wearing a helmet and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell died at a hospital from injuries caused by the crash.

APD said speed and alcohol are factors.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.