Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death

Ray Mendoza was named the new police chief for the Lubbock Independent School District Police...
Ray Mendoza was named the new police chief for the Lubbock Independent School District Police Department on May 27.(LinkedIn)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Chief of Police Ray Mendoza released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of five officers shown in body cam footage beating Tyre Nichols.

From the statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon:

“I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the officers in Memphis. The video was troubling, difficult to watch and goes against police training. The actions of the now former officers do not represent the thousands of officers in this country and definitely not the honorable and brave men and women of the Lubbock ISD Police Department. The death of Mr. Nichols was senseless and never should have happened. I applaud the leaders of the Memphis Police Department for their swift actions in terminating and eventual arrest of the involved officers.”

“As a law enforcement agency, community trust is imperative. Trust is the foundation of policing and we work hard every day to cultivate it. It is disheartening that the actions of a few have the capacity to paint the profession with such a broad negative brush.”

“My prayers go out to the family of Mr. Nichols.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

