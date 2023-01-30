Experts share insight on Amarillo Housing Market Trends

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Price reductions, average number of days on the market and inventory for sale are all factors that have recently impacted the Amarillo housing market.

According to Coldwell Banker, residential house sales have gone down by 500 sales since December of 2021.

Market reports also state that homes new to the Amarillo market for sale have gone up around fifty percent since December.

There has also been an increase of the number of days that a residential house has been on the market since last quarter.

“Little bit more marketing time, you know time on the market. Not a whole lot and our median price is still historically high.” said Jason Ault, 2023 Chairman of the board of the Amarillo Association of Realtors.

Ault also said that even though interest rates have risen, it is still not a bad time to purchase a house.

“Interest rates have risen slightly and you know the buying pool may have been reduced slightly, it’s still lots and lots of people are still moving to Amarillo. We’ve got a really strong employment trend over the next you know several years so that’s something to look at if you’re going to be in the market to purchase a house.” Ault said.

He says that there are still a lot of people looking to buy a house and he believes that real estate in Amarillo will stay strong for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.