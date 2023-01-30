Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Experts share insight on Amarillo Housing Market Trends

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Price reductions, average number of days on the market and inventory for sale are all factors that have recently impacted the Amarillo housing market.

According to Coldwell Banker, residential house sales have gone down by 500 sales since December of 2021.

Market reports also state that homes new to the Amarillo market for sale have gone up around fifty percent since December.

There has also been an increase of the number of days that a residential house has been on the market since last quarter.

“Little bit more marketing time, you know time on the market. Not a whole lot and our median price is still historically high.” said Jason Ault, 2023 Chairman of the board of the Amarillo Association of Realtors.

Ault also said that even though interest rates have risen, it is still not a bad time to purchase a house.

“Interest rates have risen slightly and you know the buying pool may have been reduced slightly, it’s still lots and lots of people are still moving to Amarillo. We’ve got a really strong employment trend over the next you know several years so that’s something to look at if you’re going to be in the market to purchase a house.” Ault said.

He says that there are still a lot of people looking to buy a house and he believes that real estate in Amarillo will stay strong for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
‘Modernization’ is a goal at Pantex, as the site is transformed into a more modern, agile, and...
Modernization Efforts at Pantex

Latest News

A new study from Eastern New Mexico University suggests there is a correlation between time...
ENMU study shows correlation between time zones and deadly crashes
West Texas A&M University will be hosting four events to celebrate Black History Month.
West Texas A&M hosting 4 events to celebrate Black History Month
A man has died from injuries caused by a motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street...
Man dies from injuries caused by motorcycle crash at southwest 34th and Western Street
The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Tuesday...
School delays for Tuesday
Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including...
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests