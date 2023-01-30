ENMU study shows correlation between time zones and deadly crashes

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A new study from Eastern New Mexico University suggests there is a correlation between time zones and deadly traffic crashes.

According to Communications Professor Jeff Gentry, two thirds of road in the Panhandle should be in the mountain time zone, rather than Central Time Zone.

The study says, the highway death rate is 85 percent higher than the national average over a 12-year period.

“We found a very clear pattern of where people in the time zone where they don’t have enough sun in the morning that they die at higher rates more than 20 percent which is kind of mind-boggling when you think about it,” Professor Jeff Gentry.

Professor Gentry also says the statistics do not reflect only the morning commute but rather the entire day.

Researchers from the study suggest, time zone boundaries be moved further east to better match solar time.

The full study has been published in the latest issue of the international journal, “Time and Society.”

