DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered.

According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges.

The joint operation resulted in:

181 traffic stops and 34 arrests, including 21 for felonies.

Seven gang members were also identified

10 grams of cocaine, one gram of fentanyl, 64 grams of methamphetamine

six handguns, and three rifles

17 felony warrants were served

two stolen vehicles

$14,000 in stolen property was recovered

Those who took part in the operation are:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Highway Patrol, along with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) Special Operations Division, APD Criminal Investigations Division, Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lubbock Texas Anti-gang Unit Officers.

