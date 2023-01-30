Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Chilly Start to the Week

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After Sunday’s cold front, we’re looking at very cold temperatures to start your week. Temperatures Monday morning will be down in the single digits with wind chills below zero, and that’s despite calm winds expected. Cloudy skies will dominate the day, with a possibility of light flurries at times, however, we’re not expecting much in the way of accumulation, except perhaps on your windshield. Temperatures will stay cold until Wednesday, and we’re watching for some rain/snow/ice mixtures over the course of the next few overnight periods, but confidence is low, so check back often.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning.
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
Paul Reyes-Cantu, 23
Police report says stepfather caused intentional collision to save son from kidnapping
‘Modernization’ is a goal at Pantex, as the site is transformed into a more modern, agile, and...
Modernization Efforts at Pantex
In the Winter, chickens typically produce fewer eggs, but add bird flu to the mix and you have...
‘Everything goes down, you’ve still got your farmer’: Eggflation has more turning to Panhandle farmers

Latest News

Monday Forecast
Monday Outlook with Shelden 1/30
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cold Air Sticks Around
Early Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Early Sunday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Temperatures Drop Tonight