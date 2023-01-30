Chilly Start to the Week

After Sunday’s cold front, we’re looking at very cold temperatures to start your week. Temperatures Monday morning will be down in the single digits with wind chills below zero, and that’s despite calm winds expected. Cloudy skies will dominate the day, with a possibility of light flurries at times, however, we’re not expecting much in the way of accumulation, except perhaps on your windshield. Temperatures will stay cold until Wednesday, and we’re watching for some rain/snow/ice mixtures over the course of the next few overnight periods, but confidence is low, so check back often.

