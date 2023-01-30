Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy drinks.(Source: Postlethwaite & Netterville/www.celsiusclassactionsettlement.com via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celsius energy drinks have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years.

Now, the drink company has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about its ingredients.

Celsius had promoted its beverages as being free of preservatives, but it turns out the products contain citric acid.

The company said the citric acid is used as a flavoring and not as a preservative, but it reached a settlement “to avoid the expense and risks of the lawsuit.”

If you bought a Celsius beverage or mix between Jan. 1, 2015, and Nov. 23, 2022, you can get a payout.

You’ll need proof of purchase, such as a receipt, to receive up to $250. Without a receipt, you can still get a $20 payment.

You have until Feb. 13 to submit a claim. You can visit Celsius’ class-action settlement website for more information.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Police said a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a crash in southwest...
Amarillo Police: Motorcyclist receives life-threatening injuries after crash over the weekend
The cold and wintry weather has caused a school in the Texas Panhandle to open late Monday...
School delays for Monday
‘Modernization’ is a goal at Pantex, as the site is transformed into a more modern, agile, and...
Modernization Efforts at Pantex
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week

Latest News

In a pair of investigations Andy Pierrotti looks at flawed forensics and wrongful convictions.
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 12
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
LIVE: For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. The House...
Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story