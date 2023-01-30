Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police released information on a suspect vehicle concerning a deadly shooting that happened last week.

Amarillo Police Department said while no arrests have been made, investigators discovered that the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Chevrolet Impala.

The Impala may have damage from the shooting, officials said.

On Jan. 26 about 5:45 a.m., police were called near S.W. 41st Ave. and S. Travis St. on a shooting and found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead a the scene.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

