Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week

Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers release suspect vehicle in homicide investigation.(Jones, Cory | Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police released information on a suspect vehicle concerning a deadly shooting that happened last week.

Amarillo Police Department said while no arrests have been made, investigators discovered that the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Chevrolet Impala.

The Impala may have damage from the shooting, officials said.

On Jan. 26 about 5:45 a.m., police were called near S.W. 41st Ave. and S. Travis St. on a shooting and found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead a the scene.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

