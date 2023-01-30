Amarillo Police: Motorcyclist receives life-threatening injuries after crash over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries after a crash in southwest Amarillo on Saturday.

Amarillo Police Department said about 12:32 a.m. on Saturday night, police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Southwest 34th Avenue and Western Street.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was riding southbound on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection.

He failed to stay in a single lane, causing the motorcycle to strike the center concrete median.

He was not wearing a helmet and sustained life-threatening injuries.

APD said speed and alcohol are factors.

APD Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

