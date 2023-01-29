Who's Hiring?
Two Amarillo High tennis state champs sign national letters of intent

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies state championship tennis team had two players sign to play tennis at the collegiate level.

Eleanor Archer signed to continue her eduation and career at Washington University in St. Louis.

Wade Bryant is staying in his home state of Texas as he committed to the University of Texas at Tyler.

The tennis stars were recognized at Amarillo High School with friends and family as they celebrated their achievements and signed their national letters of intent.

“It was really nice to have all of these people come out and show their support,” said Eleanor Archer. “It made it all kind of feel real signing an official paper, so yeah, it was really cool.”

“I mean, it’s unreal,” said Wade Bryant. “This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. To have all of this support around me, all my friends, all my family, it’s just been awesome.”

Both of the student-athletes were part history as the Sandies won their first state championship title in team tennis this past fall. In the state championship match, both Archer and Bryant won their singles and doubles matches.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

