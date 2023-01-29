Cold Air Sticks Around

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Winter was in full force today, where many areas barely got above the 30 degree mark. That cold spell will continue into the night tonight, where lows will drop well into the teens and the single digits for some. Wind chill values tomorrow morning are likely to be in the single digits and the negatives. Tomorrow looks to be the coldest days of the week, where many area will not get out of the 20′s. We do look to steadily warm up as we head through the week, with highs climbing into the upper 50′s by Friday.

