Temperatures Drop Tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly warm day today where multiple cities reached the 60 degree mark, a cold front will come through tonight, dropping temperatures rapidly. As for tomorrow, it will be quite a different day, where highs will only climb into the 30′s. There will be quite a few days this week where we may see somewhat cloudy conditions, but most of the precipitation stays to the south and east of us. Tuesday and Thursday look to be the best days where some of that precipitation may clip the southeastern part of the area, but nothing widespread is expected.

