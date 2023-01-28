Who's Hiring?
Split Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Warmer for the first part of the weekend, cooler for the last. A cold front will sweep south across the Panhandle Saturday night bringing some cooler air that will hang around into the first part of next week. Highs will struggle to get near freezing on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday there is a chance of some wintry precipitation but the forecast models are in wide disagreement at this point. Stay tuned.

