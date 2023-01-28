Who's Hiring?
Spearman boys win a nailbiter, girls dominate against River Road

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Spearman Lynx snagged two wins against the River Road Wildcats in both the boys and girls basketball matchups tonight.

The boys matchup was a nailbiter. Action went back and forth all game long. It looked like the game may be swung by an incredible four-point play by River Road’s Dadrian Wallace in the third quarter, giving River Road all the momentum.

However, led by four three pointers in the second half by leading scorer Jeb Garrett, the Lynx came away with a hard fought 48 to 44 win.

As for the girls game, it was an outstanding effort on both ends for Spearman. The Lynxettes controlled the action from start to finish. Ultimately, they walked away with a 55-16 win to pick up their fourth district victory of the year.

Spearman’s next game comes Tuesday against Dalhart.

