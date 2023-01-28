Who's Hiring?
Randall Raiders take down rival West Plains Wolves in boys, girls basketball

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders welcomed the West Plains Wolves to the House of Doom this time, and it was senior night for Randall. The Lady Raiders were up first and dominated with the win, 51-37. Sadie Sanchez had another spectacular performance with 29 points and Lady Raider Ashley Norman had a strong 13-point performance in the win.

The boys basketball team took their turn with Randall coming out on top in the last match up. With West Plains star freshman Ayden Larra out of the season, it was tough for the Wolves to keep up in the scoring column. The Raiders won handily, 80-49.

Randall’s next game comes Tuesday in a highly anticipated matchup with Canyon.

