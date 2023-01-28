Braden Hausen and Jaxon Williams combine for eleven threes, lead Sandies to victory over Palo Duro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A big game between the Amarillo Sandies and the Palo Duro Dons took place tonight. The boys teams were both undefeated in district. It was a competitive matchup, but Sandies junior Braden Hausen was on fire.

Early on, Hausen was doing it all for the Sandies with three pointers and rebounds. He scored 14 of the first 17 points for the Sandies, finishing the night as the leading scorer with 20. Jaxon Williams chipped in 18 points, all of which came from beyond the arc. Just between the two of them, Hausen and J. Williams combined for eleven of the Sandies twelve threes on the night.

The Amarillo High boys basketball team won 59-49.

In the girls matchup, it was the second meeting between the Lady Sandies and Lady Dons. McKenzie Smith led all scorers with 14 points and Taytum Bell added 13. The final score had the Lady Sandies winning — 54-24.

Both teams will play Tascosa in their next matchup, with the Dons going up against the Rebels on Tuesday and the Sandies getting an open date and playing their rivals on Friday.

