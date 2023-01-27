Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders

Welcome Pardner honors two first responders
Welcome Pardner honors two first responders(kfda)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome Pardner honored two First Responders this morning at their monthly breakfast.

Canyon Police Officer Jabril Hill and Corporal Garett Banes saved a woman from a burning car on I-27 last October.

Hill and Banes were honored this morning for their bravery, dedication and service to the panhandle.

“I’d like to shout out my Canyon Police Department, the leadership training officers I’ve had and everybody that helped me to get me where i am today. My family and it goes on from there.”

Hill also said that he feels like he was put in the right spot in the right time to help somebody who needed it. He says he is thankful for the training that Canyon Police Department provided.

“It’s an honor honestly, it’s something that i don’t wake up to every morning saying hey i hope people worship me for being a cop. It’s something i signed up to do i love to serve and protect and obviously be in the community and its good to know people.” said Officer Jabril Hill.

Corporal Banes was not able to attend the breakfast and had someone accept it in his honor.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead another arrested for drinking in...
DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW...
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths...
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home
Drug bust in Cactus.
Woman arrested in Cactus after authorities find meth, cocaine worth $60,000

Latest News

A man has been indicted for murder after he stabbed his wife in the neck at the Love’s Travel...
Clovis man indicted for murder after stabbing wife in neck at Love’s Travel Center
Amarillo police are working on a crash involving a school bus on 11th Avenue and Arthur Street.
Officials: Car running stop light crashes into school bus on Arthur Street
Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning.
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
crash
VIDEO: 2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335