Welcome Pardner honors two first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Welcome Pardner honored two First Responders this morning at their monthly breakfast.

Canyon Police Officer Jabril Hill and Corporal Garett Banes saved a woman from a burning car on I-27 last October.

Hill and Banes were honored this morning for their bravery, dedication and service to the panhandle.

“I’d like to shout out my Canyon Police Department, the leadership training officers I’ve had and everybody that helped me to get me where i am today. My family and it goes on from there.”

Hill also said that he feels like he was put in the right spot in the right time to help somebody who needed it. He says he is thankful for the training that Canyon Police Department provided.

“It’s an honor honestly, it’s something that i don’t wake up to every morning saying hey i hope people worship me for being a cop. It’s something i signed up to do i love to serve and protect and obviously be in the community and its good to know people.” said Officer Jabril Hill.

Corporal Banes was not able to attend the breakfast and had someone accept it in his honor.

