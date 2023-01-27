Weather Roller Coaster

We’ve seen a gradual warming trend post-snow this week, which is expected to peak Saturday. For your Saturday, expect daytime highs getting into the 50°s and 60°s for much of the area, however, some cold air will lurk in the north. Increasing clouds will be seen late Saturday evening, as winds shift out of the north as a cold front advances to the south, cratering overnight temperatures into the teens. Pairing this with the winds, wind chills below 0° will be possible for some. Sunday’s high looks to linger just above the freezing mark area-wide.

We’re watching for the potential of wintry mix late next week, but models are not agreeing on anything currently, so confidence is low, so check back often for updates.

