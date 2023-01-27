Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

VIDEO: Massive 4-foot-long eel washes up on beach, surprises researcher

A 4-foot-long American eel was discovered at a Texas beach. (Source: Jace Tunnell, reserve director at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A massive eel is gaining attention after a marine researcher shared his rare find on a Texas beach.

Jace Tunnell, with the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, shared a video this week of a 4-foot-long American eel that he spotted in the sand.

Tunnell called the find “rare” as this American eel was “as big as they get.” He said the fish was likely a female, as they go into the ocean to spawn up to four million eggs before dying.

The reserve director for the Marine Science Institute said American eels could be typically found in the Gulf of Mexico with the smaller ones usually used for fishing bait.

Tunnell can be seen exploring several beach areas and spotting other unique creatures and items in his #beachcoming videos shared on Mission-Aransas Reserve’s Facebook page.

According to Tunnell, some of his previous finds during his beach surveys include thousands of sea stars, unique shells, and a scalloped hammerhead shark in the Gulf of Mexico.

American eels reportedly live mostly in freshwater before heading to the ocean for spawning.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead another arrested for drinking in...
DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County
Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning.
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW...
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths...
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home

Latest News

People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
Brianne Chapman protests during the sentencing hearing for Julian Khater and George Tanios, at...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced draft guidelines that...
FDA eases rules again for gay men seeking to donate blood