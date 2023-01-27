Who's Hiring?
Tascosa girls basketball cracks top 25 in latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a huge win over Amarillo High last week, the Tascosa girls basketball team has cracked the top 25 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. You can see where other Texas panhandle basketball teams ranked in the poll below.

The Lady Rebels found themselves in the #18 spot in the latest release. It’s the first time they’ve been ranked in over a month. However, it’s not something Lady Rebels head coach Chris Sumrall is all too focused on.

“I don’t even know if they know.” Sumrall said of his players reaction to making the top 25. “Honestly, someone said something to me the other day. Maybe it was Monday afternoon that someone said something to me about it. That’s the first I knew about it. They might not even know. They probably do, social media and all that. I’m sure they do, but they may not. I don’t know.”

Tascosa beat Plainview last night, avenging a loss from earlier in the season. The Lady Rebels next game is Friday against Caprock. The other Texas panhandle basketball teams that made the rankings are as follows:

GIRLS 5A:

7. Amarillo High

18. Tascosa

GIRLS 4A:

4. Canyon

19. Randall

GIRLS 2A:

8. Panhandle

10. Farwell

11. Gruver

22. Wellington

GIRLS 1A:

10. Nazareth

BOYS 5A:

4. Amarillo High

BOYS 4A:

7. Canyon

20. Randall

23. Hereford

BOYS 3A:

13. Childress

BOYS 2A:

5. Farwell

12. Clarendon

19. Gruver

BOYS 1A:

6. Nazareth

7. Texline

