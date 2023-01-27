Slowly Warming Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be fairly warmer than yesterday with sunny skies sticking around and highs in the low to mid 50′s. As for tomorrow, there doesn’t look to be much chance with plenty of sunshine yet again being the dominant factor with highs in the mid 50′s. A cold front will come through Saturday night, setting up for a fairly cold stretch of weather where we will see highs in the 30′s and lows in the teens multiple days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.