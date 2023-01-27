Randall’s Sadie Sanchez reaches 1,000-point milestone

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To get 1,000 career points, it would take a player about 80 games averaging 12.5 pointer per game.

That is something Randall’s Sadie Sanchez has been dreaming of since freshman year, and she eclipsed the milestone halfway through her sophomore year in the 57-42 win over Hereford on January 10th. That is something that she knows only comes through hard work and dedication.

“I had a lot of sacrifices,” said Lady Raider’s point guard, Sadie Sanchez. “A lot of people would ask me to go hang out and I’d have to turn it down because I have to put in that work. It’s morning, afternoon, eat, and then night shots. All day.”

To add to the already stellar resume, two weeks later Sanchez would post a new career-high of 44-points in the 66-43 win over the Dumas Demonettes on January 25th. Her success is no surprise to head coach Brooke Walthall.

“Sadie is a really, really hard worker and that definitely pays off,” said Randall girl’s basketball head coach, Brooke Walthall. “She’s a shooter and if she misses a couple, she believes she’s going to make the next one. That’s not a false confidence, that’s a confidence because she’s in the gym all the time.”

Sanchez also strives to see all of the Lady Raiders be successful. When asked about her next goal, she wants to break the school record for assists. She knows what it means to be a team player.

“She’s also inviting her teammates to go to the gym with her all the time, so I think that’s cool too. Her passion is contagious and I think that makes them want to be better too,” said Coach Walthall.

Sadies has already helped lead the Randall Lady Raiders to 21-8 (9-1) season so far. They will take on the West Plains Lady Wolves for the second time this season tomorrow, January 27th at 6:00 p.m., this time in the ‘House of Doom.’

