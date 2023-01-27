Potter County donates land to ‘Homeless Heroes’ to build tiny home village for veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One area non-profit’s dreams to house our homeless veterans is now becoming a reality.

Homeless Heroes has been trying to obtain land since 2017 and now they finally have it.

The Potter County Commissioners Court voted to allot 10 acres of land at Willow Creek in Northeast Amarillo.

This land will allow for the non-profit to build a tiny home village for homeless veterans in the Panhandle.

It will start with 10 tiny homes and a community center.

“They’re going to have everything, they’re going to have people that support them, that love them, counselors, everything to get them to where they need to be and all the help that they need,” said Tiffaney Belflower, president and founder, Homeless Heroes.

With having 10 acres, Belflower says there will be room to continue to grow.

“We could probably house comfortably 30 to 60 homes and that will not only just meet the need for right now, but as the need grows, but the important thing I want the community to know is the 60 homes, it’s not happening all at once,” said Belflower.

She also adds this community will be aesthetically pleasing.

“It‘s not going to be just something that someone can go lay under, you know for the night, this is going to be someone’s home, so we’re essentially being able to end homelessness for our area veterans by building them this,” said Belflower.

One bedroom tiny house (Homeless Heroes)

Two bedroom tiny house (Homeless Heroes)

“Once you take away the problem of no housing, it just makes everything better,” said Stacey Van Tassel, executive director, Homeless Heroes.

With having an address, veterans can get a drivers license, apply for jobs and receive the benefits they are owed as veterans.

Blake Siebrecht, a volunteer, has been helping the non-profit with it’s mission since it started. He says when he was younger he had a negative view on the homeless population.

However, after volunteering and hearing their stories, he has learned it is not all negative.

“There’s guys that just get out of the military and they don’t know their belongings, they don’t know what to do once they get out and so they kind of fall off the horse, so to speak,” said Siebrecht.

On top of the struggles of homelessness, many veterans have internal “scars” from their service.

“I’ve never been blown up by an IUD or watch people die that I was serving, I know I’ve never faced that... if we can do something to ease those scars, to remind them that they didn’t do that for no reason, that the people that they did it for, we thank them, we’re indebted to them, we have gratitude and I just want to show that to them,” said Belflower.

Now that Homeless Heroes has received land from Potter County, surveys still need to be done, which the county has already agreed to complete for them.

After that, the non-profit will work on the site plan and logistics.

Builders and business owners are being asked for their help, if you’d like to donate your time or resources to help build a tiny home.

Belflower says a plaque in recognition of your contribution will be put up in the village.

Right now, the non-profit has $200,000 to start the project, however that will run out fast.

Belflower expects the 10 tiny homes and community center to cost up to $1 million.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

You can also call (806) 584-9977 or stop by Belflower’s office at 616 N. Polk St.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.