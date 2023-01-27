Officials: Car running stop light crashes into school bus on Arthur Street
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working on a crash involving a school bus on 11th Avenue and Arthur Street.
According to officials, on January 27, at around 11:48 a.m., a white Dodge Charger was driving east on northeast 11th Avenue and a school bus was driving south on Arthur Street.
The driver of the Charger ran a stop sign hitting the bus.
The crash caused the bus to run through a fence into the front yard of a home on north Arthur.
There were no major injuries reported from the crash.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.