Officials: Car running stop light crashes into school bus on Arthur Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working on a crash involving a school bus on 11th Avenue and Arthur Street.

According to officials, on January 27, at around 11:48 a.m., a white Dodge Charger was driving east on northeast 11th Avenue and a school bus was driving south on Arthur Street.

The driver of the Charger ran a stop sign hitting the bus.

The crash caused the bus to run through a fence into the front yard of a home on north Arthur.

There were no major injuries reported from the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.