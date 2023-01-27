Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Officials: Car running stop light crashes into school bus on Arthur Street

Amarillo police are working on a crash involving a school bus on 11th Avenue and Arthur Street.
Amarillo police are working on a crash involving a school bus on 11th Avenue and Arthur Street.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working on a crash involving a school bus on 11th Avenue and Arthur Street.

According to officials, on January 27, at around 11:48 a.m., a white Dodge Charger was driving east on northeast 11th Avenue and a school bus was driving south on Arthur Street.

The driver of the Charger ran a stop sign hitting the bus.

The crash caused the bus to run through a fence into the front yard of a home on north Arthur.

There were no major injuries reported from the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead another arrested for drinking in...
DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW...
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths...
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home
Drug bust in Cactus.
Woman arrested in Cactus after authorities find meth, cocaine worth $60,000

Latest News

A man has been indicted for murder after he stabbed his wife in the neck at the Love’s Travel...
Clovis man indicted for murder after stabbing wife in neck at Love’s Travel Center
Welcome Pardner honors two first responders
Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders
Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning.
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
crash
VIDEO: 2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335