More Cold Coming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will warm a bit over the next couple of days. Highs a bit above average heading into the weekend, but falling again on Sunday. The cold air will hang around for a few days with a brisk north wind. By the middle of next week some of the models are suggesting another snow event, whole others are drier. We’ll keep an eye on it through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

