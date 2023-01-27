Good News: Snow storm brings much needed moisture to the Panhandle area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our first real snow storm of the winter season is now in the books.

A quick review of the storm’s impact on the area reveals that it brought more good than harm.

After a lengthy dry spell and a lack of wintry weather so far this season, the skies finally opened up and dumped the most widespread and significant snow we have seen since last year.

A big blanket of snow of wet snow across the area is a sight for sore eyes.

For children, young and old, it was a classic snow day. But other than having some winter fun or simply enjoying the beauty of the fresh fallen snow – this event was actually quite important and valuable for many reasons.

Our recent snow had a good moisture content. It was a good, packing kind of snow. It wasn’t the dry, fluffy kind, but this actually had some good moisture content and it’s really helping out in area soils, agriculture — the whole community.

“It’s great, it’s been a long time coming. I know my kids enjoyed it but also this is going to help for the upcoming summer and start refilling the soil profile and help the wheat that is still hanging in there,” said Greg Glover, an area farmer and rancher.

The moisture has been very valuable for not only agriculture and farming applications, but also for area wildlife that benefits from precipitation that has been quite scarce as of late.

Another bonus from this storm was that it did not really result in substantial road issues.

Coming in with marginal surface temperatures, roadways turned a bit slushy for awhile but never really packed down to create slippery conditions.

By late morning, most thoroughfares were simply wet and not dangerous.

This round of moisture has also left behind a hopeful outlook going forward.

“Been just so dry and it will help keep the dirt down and keep the crops and get us in good shape and I’ll be able to grow grass too,” Glover said.

As a weather man, it’s nice to have the children happy, farmers happy, and I’ve had some fun myself.

Now, that’s some good news.

