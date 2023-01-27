Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral

A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a fear of flying.(Molly Simonson Lee via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Delta flight attendant went above and beyond, and it was caught on camera.

A photo of the moment has since gone viral, showing the attendant comforting a passenger who was afraid to fly.

The flight attendant has been identified as Floyd Dean-Shannon and he’s only been an airline attendant for three months.

He said he noticed the passenger was visibly nervous getting on the plane and was sweating before takeoff.

However, once the flight was in the air, Dean-Shannon approached the woman and sat in the aisle to hold her hand and talk to her.

He reportedly explained everything that was happening to the woman from the sounds she was hearing to the turbulence.

Dean-Shannon said it was all to help calm the passenger down and reassure her of her safety.

Another passenger on the flight was able to capture a photo of the heartwarming interaction.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 student remains in hospital after Portales school bus crash
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW...
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St

Latest News

FILE - CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the...
College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82
Good News with Dave
Good News: Snow storm brings much needed moisture to the Panhandle area
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the East Room...
Biden pays tribute to victims of California shootings
The White House hosted a Lunar New Year reception Thursday.
President and First Lady pay tribute to victims of California shootings
Healing continues for the residents of Monterey Park; even therapy dogs are here to help.
Healing continues for the residents of Monterey Park