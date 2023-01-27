Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

CSAW award winner to speak on Monday about the region’s water crisis in Canyon

WTAMU logo
WTAMU logo(WTAMU)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for the Study of the American West is hosting an event about the region’s water crisis on Monday.

Dr. Lucas Bessire will speak on the ongoing water crisis in the area. The topic will be based on his award winning book “Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains.”

In September, he was named as the 2022 winner of CSAW’s Bonney MacDonald Outstanding Western Book Award.

The free event is at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Hazelwood room at 6:00 p.m. in Canyon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead another arrested for drinking in...
DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County
Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning.
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW...
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths...
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home

Latest News

Apex Clean Energy
Apex Clean Energy awards $150,000 to Ducks Unlimited
Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery gifts Amarillo resident with smile makeover
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AC Spring Enrollment
Amarillo College seeing a flatline for spring enrollment
Welcome Pardner honors two first responders
Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders