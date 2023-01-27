CSAW award winner to speak on Monday about the region’s water crisis in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for the Study of the American West is hosting an event about the region’s water crisis on Monday.

Dr. Lucas Bessire will speak on the ongoing water crisis in the area. The topic will be based on his award winning book “Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains.”

In September, he was named as the 2022 winner of CSAW’s Bonney MacDonald Outstanding Western Book Award.

The free event is at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Hazelwood room at 6:00 p.m. in Canyon.

