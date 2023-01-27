Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis man indicted for murder after stabbing wife in neck at Love’s Travel Center

A man has been indicted for murder after he stabbed his wife in the neck at the Love’s Travel...
A man has been indicted for murder after he stabbed his wife in the neck at the Love’s Travel Center in Clovis.(Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorneys Office)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has been indicted for murder after he stabbed his wife in the neck at the Love’s Travel Center in Clovis.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 69-year-old Lloyd Edwards was indicted on 2nd degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence by a Curry County Grand Jury.

On January 18, Edwards called officials to report that his wife had been stabbed.

Officials say when they arrived, Edwards told multiple and inconsistent stories about how his wife was stabbed.

Officers found two knives on Edwards, one that has blood on it. The victim, 68-year-old Roxie Edwards was transported to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Edwards will be held in a detention, where he will be waiting on trial.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead another arrested for drinking in...
DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW...
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths...
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home
Drug bust in Cactus.
Woman arrested in Cactus after authorities find meth, cocaine worth $60,000

Latest News

AC Spring Enrollment
Amarillo College seeing a flatline for spring enrollment
Welcome Pardner honors two first responders
Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Amarillo police are working on a crash involving a school bus on 11th Avenue and Arthur Street.
Officials: Car running stop light crashes into school bus on Arthur Street