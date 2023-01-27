Clovis man indicted for murder after stabbing wife in neck at Love’s Travel Center

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man has been indicted for murder after he stabbed his wife in the neck at the Love’s Travel Center in Clovis.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, 69-year-old Lloyd Edwards was indicted on 2nd degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence by a Curry County Grand Jury.

On January 18, Edwards called officials to report that his wife had been stabbed.

Officials say when they arrived, Edwards told multiple and inconsistent stories about how his wife was stabbed.

Officers found two knives on Edwards, one that has blood on it. The victim, 68-year-old Roxie Edwards was transported to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Edwards will be held in a detention, where he will be waiting on trial.

