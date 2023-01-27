Apex Clean Energy awards $150,000 to Ducks Unlimited

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Apex Clean Energy is awarding $150,000 to Ducks Unlimited.

The grant comes through the Texas Playa Conservation Initiative.

Along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the organization will aim to restore, manage and enhance area playas which are habitats for bats and other wildlife.

The money comes from a greater $1.2 million grant to assist with conservation efforts in Texas, Kansas, and Iowa.

