Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo High and Palo Duro face off with both teams undefeated in district

VIDEO: Amarillo High and Palo Duro face off with both teams undefeated in district
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the best basketball teams in Amarillo are set to face off for the first time this season. On Friday, the Palo Duro and Amarillo High boys basketball teams hit the floor.

It’s the final AISD basketball matchup we haven’t seen yet this season. It’s a big one as the Dons and Sandies are both undefeated in district to this point.

“Probably a typical Amarillo High-Palo Duro game.” Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball head coach Jason Pillion said in anticipation of the matchup. “A great environment. A bunch of kids on the court that are going to compete their tails off and play hard and play the right way and just get after each other. They’re extremely well coached and it will be a battle. It never has not been.”

Last season, the Sandies won both matchups between the two schools with the most recent of the two being the closest: a 13-point win for Amarillo High.

You can watch the action live tomorrow night on TPSN with Mike Roden.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 student remains in hospital after Portales school bus crash
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW...
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St

Latest News

Tascosa Lady Rebels going to greet the Amarillo High Sandies after a huge upset victory.
Tascosa girls basketball cracks top 25 in latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll
Sadie Sanchez, 1,000 points
Randall’s Sadie Sanchez reaches 1,000-point milestone
sports
VIDEO: Kevin Richardson, West Plains Girls Basketball Head Coach
TPSN will be hosting the girls and boys basketball games.
Streams Palo Duro vs Amarillo High, West Plains vs Randall basketball games here