Amarillo High and Palo Duro face off with both teams undefeated in district

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the best basketball teams in Amarillo are set to face off for the first time this season. On Friday, the Palo Duro and Amarillo High boys basketball teams hit the floor.

It’s the final AISD basketball matchup we haven’t seen yet this season. It’s a big one as the Dons and Sandies are both undefeated in district to this point.

“Probably a typical Amarillo High-Palo Duro game.” Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball head coach Jason Pillion said in anticipation of the matchup. “A great environment. A bunch of kids on the court that are going to compete their tails off and play hard and play the right way and just get after each other. They’re extremely well coached and it will be a battle. It never has not been.”

Last season, the Sandies won both matchups between the two schools with the most recent of the two being the closest: a 13-point win for Amarillo High.

You can watch the action live tomorrow night on TPSN with Mike Roden.

