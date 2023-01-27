Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo College seeing a flatline for spring enrollment

AC Spring Enrollment
AC Spring Enrollment(none)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Junior colleges in the Panhandle area are seeing a new trend with spring enrollment as experts say numbers of students are trending downward despite the economy trending down.

Traditionally when the economy begins to trend downward, enrollment in junior and community colleges rise in hopes of better job opportunities.

“Historically when we’ve seen the economy kind of go down, we’ve seen an increase in enrollment of students in community colleges. We’re not seeing that right now, they haven’t seen an uptick in enrollment,” said Bob Austin, director of enrollment management at Amarillo College.

Amarillo College says this new trend stems from many jobs being available allowing more flexibility for those needing more money in their pocket.

“Even though the economy may be a bit challenged, there are plenty of jobs available and what we’re seeing in what people are reporting is that they’re getting out and getting while the getting’s good,” said Austin.

Amarillo College has seen a small drop in students this spring, but an increase in the number of full time students accrediting this to how the college advises students.

“Advising students to full time enrollment, and we created curriculum pathways where we can show students exactly which classes they’ll be taking over time will start to finish. If we put them on a pathway to full time enrollment, we’ve found that the success of those students is dramatically higher than students who are enrolled part time,” said Austin.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead another arrested for drinking in...
DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW...
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths...
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home
Drug bust in Cactus.
Woman arrested in Cactus after authorities find meth, cocaine worth $60,000

Latest News

A man has been indicted for murder after he stabbed his wife in the neck at the Love’s Travel...
Clovis man indicted for murder after stabbing wife in neck at Love’s Travel Center
Welcome Pardner honors two first responders
Welcome Pardner honors two First Responders
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Amarillo police are working on a crash involving a school bus on 11th Avenue and Arthur Street.
Officials: Car running stop light crashes into school bus on Arthur Street