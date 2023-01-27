Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335

Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning.
Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning.

Potter County officials say they received a call around 8:24 a.m. for a crash on FM 2381 in the area of Tascosa Road north of Loop 335.

The two vehicles collided head-on.

One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and one with minor injuries.

FM 2381 crash
FM 2381 crash(KFDA)
FM 2381 crash
FM 2381 crash(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead another arrested for drinking in...
DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW...
Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths...
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home
Drug bust in Cactus.
Woman arrested in Cactus after authorities find meth, cocaine worth $60,000

Latest News

Good News with Dave
Good News: Snow storm brings much needed moisture to the Panhandle area
One area non-profit’s dreams to house our homeless veterans is now becoming a reality.
Potter County donates land to ‘Homeless Heroes’ to build tiny home village for veterans
West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer...
WTAMU to announce $1.5 million endowment for Pampa, White Deer students
The Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering...
Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff offering discounted tickets