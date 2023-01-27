2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning.
Potter County officials say they received a call around 8:24 a.m. for a crash on FM 2381 in the area of Tascosa Road north of Loop 335.
The two vehicles collided head-on.
One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and one with minor injuries.
