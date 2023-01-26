Who's Hiring?
WTAMU to announce $1.5 million endowment for Pampa, White Deer students

West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer...
West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer students on Feb. 2.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer students on Feb. 2.

WTAMU officials said the One West Gift announcement is at 10:00 a.m. next Thursday at Pampa High School, located at 111 E. Harvester Ave.

A retired petroleum engineer in Pampa reached out to WTAMU to fulfill his late wife’s dream of establishing a scholarship fund for high school students wanting to go to WTAMU, officials said.

They said they don’t get many calls offering more than $1 million to help students.

More details will be given at the conference.

