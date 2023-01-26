Woman arrested in Cactus after authorities find meth, cocaine worth $60,000

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - Dumas police and other law enforcement agencies arrested a woman in Cactus after finding meth and cocaine that have a street value of $60,000

Dumas Police Department said 66-year-old Victoria Fierro De Solis is facing two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Dumas Police Department, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Alcoholic Beverage Commission executed a search warrant at 301 N. Highway 287 in Cactus.

Authorities arrested De Solis and searched the property, which included a large lot and several buildings.

Authorities seized more than $7,500 in illicit funds, about 445 grams of meth, and about 164 grams of cocaine.

De Solis was booked into the Moore County jail.

