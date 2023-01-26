Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years

FILE - The exterior of a Sam's Club is pictured. The nation’s largest retailer, based in...
FILE - The exterior of a Sam's Club is pictured. The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, plans to open the first Sam’s Club location as part of the expansion next year in Florida.(Sam's Club)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Walmart said Thursday it plans to open more than 30 Sam’s Club locations in the next few years, marking the first expansion since 2017.

The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, plans to open the first Sam’s Club location as part of the expansion next year in Florida. Sam’s Club is also modernizing its distribution network. Sam’s Club will launch five new supply chain fulfillment and distribution centers, with the first location planned in Georgia later this year.

The last new Sam’s Club location opened in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

The move comes as Walmart’s Sam’s Club division has enjoyed strong sales growth and a record rise in membership over the past two years. For the latest quarter ended Oct. 28, sales at stores opened at least a year rose 10% for Sam’s Clubs. For the company’s namesake stores, that figure was up 8.2%.

Warehouse clubs including Costco Wholesale Corp. and BJ’s Wholesale Club have been a bright spot in the retail industry but resonated even more during the early part of the pandemic when shoppers were loading up essentials as they stayed close to home. Given rising gas prices and surging inflation in food, shoppers have been turning to warehouse clubs in search of better deals.

Over the past several years, Sam’s Club has redesigned the majority of its 600 clubs, making them brighter and easier to navigate. The brand has expanded its shopping technology like Scan & Go, a mobile app that allows shoppers to scan merchandise and check-out without going to the cashier line.

The new clubs will be approximately 160,000 square feet, larger than most existing locations which are roughly 140,000 square feet. Most of the new clubs will feature a sushi island, a full-service floral area and dedicated hearing and optical centers.

_____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 student remains in hospital after Portales school bus crash
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

FBI Director Christoper Wray, right, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, discuss the...
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Former presidents, VPs asked to re-check for classified docs
FILE - An employee works in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on economic progress; US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter
FILE - A Goodyear tire sits on display at a tire shop on Feb. 12, 2014, in South Euclid, Ohio....
Grand jury probes faulty Goodyear recreational vehicle tires
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death