United Supermarket adding yellow stickers on bathroom mirrors for human trafficking awareness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Supermarket stores are helping combat human trafficking by raising awareness in sticker form.

Our area stores will be placing yellow stickers like these on the mirrors in their bathrooms.

The hope is for the stickers to allow a possible victim to seek help.

United is also inviting other businesses to put up similar stickers in their own bathrooms.

