Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Troopers in helicopter say they killed armed man in Detroit who shot at them

A police helicopter video cam caught a confrontation with an armed man in Detroit Tuesday...
A police helicopter video cam caught a confrontation with an armed man in Detroit Tuesday night, authorities said.(Source: Michigan State Police/WXYZ/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan troopers shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday.

He had been shining a laser into a police helicopter cockpit before shooting at it.

It was the dark of the night, on Detroit’s Terry Street, just north of Fullerton.

Trooper Two helicopter was patrolling when it zeroed in on a strange, flashing green light.

Zooming in for inspection, cameras revealed that green light was a laser. Troopers inside the aircraft realized it’s pointing directly at them.

“We’ve got somebody hitting us with a green laser, rear of the house, upper window,” a trooper said.

Soon after, a man appeared in the same window, with an object in hand that troopers don’t make out as a firearm until he emerged into the backyard.

“He actually might be, he might be armed. He almost looks like he’s holding a long gun pointing at us right now. Yeah, he’s shooting at us right now,” a trooper said.

That is where the video ends. It was later learned that troopers returned fire, killing the man.

Authorities said the suspect, a 33-year-old from Lincoln Park, had been staying in the abandoned home where they ultimately recovered six firearms, including the one held by the suspect.

Trooper Two landed at Willow Run Airport for inspection shortly thereafter, determining the aircraft was not hit.

There were no injuries to troopers or to anyone in the public.

Police said even though it’s dangerous, it’s not uncommon for people to aim lasers at aircraft.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 student remains in hospital after Portales school bus crash
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

FILE - An employee works in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer,...
US economy likely slowed but still posted solid growth in Q4
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start
Tran opened fire on a mostly elderly crowd of dancers at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio,...
Sheriff: Gunman who killed 11 didn’t know dance hall victims
Tran opened fire on a mostly elderly crowd of dancers at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio,...
Sheriff describes weapons used during Monterey Park shooting