Streams Palo Duro vs Amarillo High, West Plains vs Randall basketball games here

TPSN will be hosting the girls and boys basketball games.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Palo Duro vs Amarillo High and West Plains vs Randall basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27.

To stream the girls Palo Duro vs Amarillo High game at 6 p.m., click here.

To stream the boys Palo Duro vs Amarillo High game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

Listen:

To listen for the girls West Plains vs Randall game at 5:45 p.m., click here.

To listen for the boys West Plains vs Randall game at 7:15 p.m., click here.

