A Roller Coaster of Temperatures

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be sunny and not as chilly, with highs in the mid 40′s. We look to warm up the next two days with highs climbing into the mid to upper 50′s before we see a cold front come through Saturday night, likely giving us the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since the arctic blast we saw in late December. There does not look to be any significant chances for precipitation in the next few days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

