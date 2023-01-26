A Roller Coaster of Temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be sunny and not as chilly, with highs in the mid 40′s. We look to warm up the next two days with highs climbing into the mid to upper 50′s before we see a cold front come through Saturday night, likely giving us the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since the arctic blast we saw in late December. There does not look to be any significant chances for precipitation in the next few days.

