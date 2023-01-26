Who's Hiring?
Registration closes tonight for ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge in Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day to register for an ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Cold As Ice Run, hosted by Get Fit, starts this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the running store, located at 1911 S. Georgia St.

The run will have awards for overall, masters winners, and age group winners for the 5K and 10K.

Packets can be picked up at Get Fit on Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Registration, which is $30, closes at 11:59 p.m. today. To register online, click here.

