Project Clean-Up: Making a clean sweep over 50,000 pounds collected and dumped

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project Clean-Up has done yeoman’s work in parts of the city, and we have the numbers to prove it.

Remember, it takes all of us to keep Amarillo beautiful.

Project Clean-Up has been busy getting it done. Ten clean-up projects in parts of the city — the San Jacinto neighborhood, the Barrio, and the North Heights neighborhood — have been the target for NewsChannel 10 and Fuller & Sons Construction.

Here is a number, and it’s very impressive. Think about this, all the couches, mattresses, rubbish and other items that belong out of alleys and yards and into the dump since September.

The crew has collected and gotten rid of more than 50,000 pounds.

“If everybody tries to do their part and they see a problem area, they can contact NewsChannel 10 and put in a request for us to check it out and we can help a problem in that area,” said Marcos Lara, with Fuller & Sons.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

If you’d like to dump items yourself, you’ll find roll-offs at San Jacinto, Bones Hooks Park, and the downtown, southwest and east libraries.

Remember, it’s only for residential waste and not for commercial waste.

