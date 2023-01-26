Who's Hiring?
OSBI: Remains found in Rush Springs confirmed to be Athena Brownfield

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady County are those of Athena Brownfield.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady County are those of Athena Brownfield.

Earlier this month, authorities from the OSBI and Oklahoma Highway Patrol searched a property in Grady County, approximately five miles north of Rush Springs, connected to Athena’s caretaker, Ivon Adams.

At that time, they did confirm child remains were found but we have been waiting on the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner to make a positive identification of those remains.

On Thursday, the OSBI said the M.E.’s office had positively identified her.

Ivon’s next court appearance is scheduled for April. His wife, Alysia, will be in court in late March.

