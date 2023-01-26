Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

“My main goal was my kids”: Portales school bus crash remains under investigation

“My main goal was my kids”: Portales school bus crash remains under investigation
“My main goal was my kids”: Portales school bus crash remains under investigation(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - A Portales Municipal School Bus crashed before school began on Wednesday at the intersection of Bethel highway and south Roosevelt road, northwest of the city.

The initial investigation found the bus failed to yield at an intersection and was hit by a tractor-trailer carrying corn. The crash caused roads to be closed for 7 hours.

The bus was carrying about 17 students in the age range of 6 to 15 years old.

Parents were called after the crash and one mother tells us what the scene was like.

“When I saw the bus and the semi that had hit the bus, then my heart started pounding because like the front ends of both of them were really, really messed up,” said Kaycee May, parent of two kids on the bus. “At that point I hit like a dead sprint, you know, and started running towards anybody I could to find where my kids were in everything.”

May says her 6-year-old daughter was not injured, and her 10-year-old son has a mild concussion.

“He was sitting by the window, and my six-year-old was sitting by the aisle, so I’m pretty positive that he took the majority of the impact so that she didn’t,” said May. “That’s really the biggest reason why she came out, mostly okay.”

When May arrived on the scene she said the kids she saw were really shaken up and really scared.

“My main goal was my kids,” said May. “Nobody I saw was hurt. Nobody was bleeding or anything so my mind was just getting to the kids get to the kids, you need to get there and so that was just what I did.”

Six students, the bus driver a 61-year-old man, and the tractor-trailer driver a 28-year-old man were taken to a Portales hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The superintendent of Portales schools says the victims were taken to the hospital for stitches and observation; one was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Eastern New Mexico news, the student was an elementary school girl who suffered fractures.

Five other students that were injured have been treated and released.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the bus driver was still under observation.

The investigation is being handled by the New Mexico State Police with assistance from the Crash Reconstruction team.

NewsChannel 10 will continue to follow up on this story and bring you the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 student remains in hospital after Portales school bus crash
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for two counts of burglary of a habitation...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 student remains in hospital after Portales school bus crash
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)
String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged