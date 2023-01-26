Who's Hiring?
More Cold Coming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A very cold start to the day on Thursday with temperatures in the teens across much of the Panhandle. Temperatures warm up through the end of the week ahead of a cold front this weekend. Highs will be near 60 degrees on Saturday then struggle to get into the 30s on Sunday with a brisk north wind. No rain or snow in the forecast through the middle of next week.

