More Cold Coming

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A very cold start to the day on Thursday with temperatures in the teens across much of the Panhandle. Temperatures warm up through the end of the week ahead of a cold front this weekend. Highs will be near 60 degrees on Saturday then struggle to get into the 30s on Sunday with a brisk north wind. No rain or snow in the forecast through the middle of next week.

