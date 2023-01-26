Historic Route 66 water tower mural beginning painting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As you drive through Historic Route 66 in Amarillo, you’ll see that the water tower is getting a new look, which will soon become a statement piece for the mother road.

“You really don’t know if you’re on Route 66, unless you’re seeing those brown Route 66 signs that are pretty spread out. Having these markers will really help to signify that you’re on the Route 66 you’re on the historic district. When visitors are in town, they can see, they can look up and say, ‘oh, I’m on the historic district,’” said Hope Stokes, marketing director for Amarillo CVB.

Having a massive attraction like the water tower, located at 6th Street and Independence, can also promote shopping on 6th Street.

“It just adds another dimension of something for people to visit or stop for another reason and anytime you have a photo offer, it’ll give people another reason to stop. You’re going to hold them in town a little bit longer, you know, spend a little bit more money to hopefully eat at one of our local mom and pop restaurants or shop the businesses,” said Dora Meroney, member of Historic 6th on Route 66, Old Route 66, and SJNA, and owner of Texas Ivy Antiques on Route 66.

The water tower mural will help attract people all times of the day.

“It’s always there once it’s there, it’s 24/7 that people can see it. You don’t have to make an appointment or anything, it’s there, they can take pictures,” said Meroney.

The mural project took 12 years, which raised $18,000 dollars through donations from 22 states and three countries.

Amarillo CVB says this mural is the first project to mark Amarillo’s Historic Route 66.

“The ultimate goal of things like this is so people will see it and say, ‘oh, I need to spend a little more time here and explore this a little further than just driving past,’” said Stokes.

Meroney says the mural won’t just be a photo op for tourists, but will also benefit businesses on 6th Street.

The City of Amarillo is repainting the base layer as well as the mural which is expected to be finished in late March in time for tourist season.

