DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead and another arrested for drinking in Moore County.

According to DPS, on Wednesday at around 9:25 p.m., a suburban was driving west on FM 119 while a Silverado driven by 47-year-old Shawna Granillo was driving east.

The 18-year-old driver of the suburban was driving westbound (the wrong way) in the eastbound lane and hit Granillo head-on.

Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane.

Shawna Granillo died on scene.

DPS says the18-year-old had been drinking.

He was arrested, transported to the Moore County Jail, and booked in on the charge of intoxicated manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.