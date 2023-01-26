Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County

DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead another arrested for drinking in...
DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead another arrested for drinking in Moore County.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead and another arrested for drinking in Moore County.

According to DPS, on Wednesday at around 9:25 p.m., a suburban was driving west on FM 119 while a Silverado driven by 47-year-old Shawna Granillo was driving east.

The 18-year-old driver of the suburban was driving westbound (the wrong way) in the eastbound lane and hit Granillo head-on.

Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane.

Shawna Granillo died on scene.

DPS says the18-year-old had been drinking.

He was arrested, transported to the Moore County Jail, and booked in on the charge of intoxicated manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 student remains in hospital after Portales school bus crash
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Tyre Nichols: 5 ex-MPD officers charged with second-degree murder
Drug bust in Cactus.
Woman arrested in Cactus after authorities find meth, cocaine worth $60,000
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has officially confirmed remains found in Grady...
OSBI: Remains found in Rush Springs confirmed to be Athena Brownfield
Amarillo Historic Route 66 mural
Historic Route 66 water tower mural beginning painting in Amarillo