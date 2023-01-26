Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff offering discounted tickets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering discounted tickets this weekend.

The event will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 5;30 to 8:30, and tickets will be $1.

The Bluff will also offer $1 admission all day for Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Discovery Center is under the Discovery Center Mission to create equitable access to informal education for all.

