Canyon rolls past West Plains in second set of basketball matchups

VIDEO: Canyon rolls past West Plains in second set of basketball matchups
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles took down the West Plains Lady Wolves on Wednesday night in dominating fashion, 71-27.

The game was delayed a day due to weather, but it didn’t seem to impact the Lady Eagles all that much. They came out much stronger than they did against West Plains last time around in which they were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. Sophomore Jaylee Moss led the way for Canyon with 14 points on the night. Ta’leeyah Glynn (12 points) and Abree Winfrey (11 points) were close behind in the scoring column.

The men’s game went similarly as Canyon took the victory 64-26. In the first game between the two teams, West Plains lost by just 12. This time around, West Plains didn’t have star freshman Ayden Larra who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Canyon’s next game comes on Friday against Borger while West Plains will play another rival in the Randall Raiders. The latter of the two matchups will have a live audio broadcast streamed on TPSN.

