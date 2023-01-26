Who's Hiring?
Boys big second half, girls big first half carries Vega over Boys Ranch

VIDEO: Boys big second half, girls big first half carries Vega over Boys Ranch
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Vega Longhorns basketball teams came into Boys Ranch on Wednesday night and came away with two victories.

The games were moved to Wednesday due to the snow on Tuesday and had an earlier start time than usual. The JV games were canceled due to weather, meaning the varsity teams were able to tip off an hour earlier than usual (albeit a day late).

In the boys game, the Vega Longhorns boys team came away with a 53-43 victory despite a monstrous first half for Isaiah Brown and Boys Ranch. The Roughriders led 36-15 at halftime, but a 38-7 second half propelled the Longhorns to victory. After not registering in the scoring column in the first half, Longhorns guard Logan Mason scored 25 second half points to mount the comeback. For the Roughriders, Isaiah Brown finished as the leading scorer with 16 points (15 first half points).

For the girls, the Lady Longhorns got it down early instead of late. Vega pulled out to a 25-11 halftime lead. Despite a second half push from Boys Ranch that brought the game within six, Vega prevailed 53-37. Vega’s Lucy Richards posted another big game with 21 points on the night. Meanwhile, the Lady Roughriders were led by Aletha Usanga who put up 17 points in the loss.

Vega’s next game comes Friday against Highland Park while Boys Ranch faces off against Panhandle.

